Trucker dies in fiery crash after striking Interstate 10 bridge in Cochiese County, Arizona

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. — A portion of Interstate 10 near the New Mexico state line in Arizona is closed after an 18-wheeler accident that left the driver dead on Wednesday, May 3.
According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, the semi veered off of I-10 and struck the U.S 191 bridge pillar at around 2 a.m. The impact caused the big rig to burst into flames, severely damaging the bridge supports.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, I-10 westbound remains closed at the New Mexico state line. Motorists can take SR 80 through Douglas and Bisbee and re-enter I-10 at Benson.
The crash is under investigation. No other vehicles were involved.
