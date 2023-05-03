TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Trucker dies in fiery crash after striking Interstate 10 bridge in Cochiese County, Arizona

By The Trucker News Staff -
Trucker dies in fiery crash after striking Interstate 10 bridge in Cochiese County, Arizona
These images show the aftermath of an 18-wheeler wreck on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, along Interstate 10 in Arizona. The bridge pillars are severely damaged, and traffic is being rerouted. (Courtesy: Arizona Department of Transportation)

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. — A portion of Interstate 10 near the New Mexico state line in Arizona is closed after an 18-wheeler accident that left the driver dead on Wednesday, May 3.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, the semi veered off of I-10 and struck the U.S 191 bridge pillar at around 2 a.m. The impact caused the big rig to burst into flames, severely damaging the bridge supports.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, I-10 westbound remains closed at the New Mexico state line. Motorists can take SR 80 through Douglas and Bisbee and re-enter I-10 at Benson.

The crash is under investigation. No other vehicles were involved.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

