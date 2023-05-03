ATA now accepting nominations for America’s Road Team

WASHINGTON — Every two years, the American Trucking Associations (ATA) accepts nominations for a group of professional drivers to serve on its America’s Road Team.

ATA members are encouraged to nominate professional truck drivers who exhibit strong interpersonal skills, have impressive safety records and demonstrate a positive attitude toward the industry and their careers, a news release stated.

Nominations for the 2024-25 class of America’s Road Team are due Sept. 5.

To nominate a professional truck driver, click here.

Finalists will be announced Oct. 27, with the final selection taking place in January 2024 in Washington.

“Since the first America’s Road Team was named in 1986, these men and women have exemplified the very best our industry has to offer,” said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. “These proud and patriotic Americans embody what makes our industry the greatest in the country: commitment to service, safety and professionalism. They are the best spokespeople trucking has and we eagerly await welcoming the next group of drivers into this elite fraternity.”

Road Team captains promote the trucking industry by engaging with the public, media and elected officials, highlighting the industry’s safety record and career opportunities.

“Volvo Trucks North America has been the exclusive sponsor of America’s Road Team for over 20 years,” said Magnus Koeck, vice president of strategy, marketing and brand management for Volvo Trucks North America. “At the core of everything we do at Volvo Trucks is safety. The men and women who are the Captains of America’s Road Team share that core belief with us as demonstrated by millions of safe mile accomplishments, superior driving skills, and dedication to making the trucking industry better every day. We are proud to align with them and continue demonstrating the value of safety that we at Volvo Trucks believe in.”