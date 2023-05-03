Trucker Down holding silent auction to benefit truck drivers, their families in times of need

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — Trucker Down, an organization that helps truck drivers and their families who are experiencing hardships, is holding a silent auction on Tuesday, May 23, in partnership with Dormie Network.

The auction offers exclusive memorabilia — from an actual piece of coal that was recovered from the Titanic to exclusive vacation packages, autographed NFL gear and much more.

The top item is a Dormie Network one year golf membership valued at $30,000. Bidding starts at $7,500.

The winning bidder, their significant other and any children living in their home under 23 will have full membership benefits to all six Dormie Network properties for a full year.

Click here to view featured auction items and for early bidding.

As part of their support network, Trucker Down listens to the needs of truckers and their families so helpers can respond with the necessary aid to keep the families healthy and supported.

“Seeing the needs of people throughout his career, it has been a life-long dream of Believers Trucking CEO Etienne Hightower to launch Trucker Down,” a statement of the organization’s website reads. “Etienne has been in public service for over 20 years, including five years as a highway patrolman and 15 years as a federal agent. He has dedicated his life to giving through public service, but it was in founding Believers Trucking in 2018 that he was able to identify specific needs of people which would allow him to pursue his passion for human services.”

Trucker Down officials said they are “dedicated to human services.”

“Assistance may be in the form of direct financial payments, community wellness activities and/or other benefits,” they said. “We are also active in bringing more public awareness of how to share the road safely with large trucks and educating our truckers on proper health and nutrition by professionals in those fields.”

The auction results will be revealed at a special gala event at 6 p.m. on May 23 at the Embassy Suites at Hilton in Wilmington, North Carolina. Proceeds from the event will directly support America’s truck drivers and their families.