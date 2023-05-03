PACCAR Parts celebrates 50 years of operation

RENTON, Wash. — PACCAR Parts marks its 50th anniversary this year as a distributor of aftermarket products for medium-and heavy-duty trucks, trailers, buses and engines.

“PACCAR Parts is thrilled to celebrate this 50-year milestone,” said Laura Bloch, PACCAR Parts general manager and PACCAR vice president. “The success of our division is due to the outstanding contributions of our employees and dealers who deliver exceptional support for our customers every day.”

PACCAR Parts’ first Parts Distribution Center (PDC) opened in 1973 in Renton, Washington, and paved the way for additional facilities across the United States and then the world.

Today, PACCAR Parts operates 18 PDCs on four continents, providing 3.4 million square feet of distribution capacity. The newest PDC in Louisville, Kentucky, started shipping in August 2022, increasing parts availability for dealers and customers in the central, mid-Atlantic and southeastern regions of the U.S., a news release stated.

“As PACCAR Parts PDCs evolved to improve the customer experience, the dealership networks expanded from approximately 180 locations in 1973 to more than 2,300 locations today,” according to the news release. “These investments by PACCAR Parts and Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF dealerships have improved access to product, reduced lead time, and increased opportunities for service.”

Currently, the PACCAR Parts 365 Center and Fleet Services programs support more than 2,400 commercial fleets operating more than 1.3 million vehicles. PACCAR Parts’ global e-commerce program, online parts counter, allows customers 24/7 online access to more than 1.5 million aftermarket parts.

“We are proud that our tradition of being a world-class provider and a trusted partner is 50 years strong,” Bloch said. “We’re already looking ahead to expanding new technology and exemplary service support for our customers in the 50 years to come.”