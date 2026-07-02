Trucker facing charges in highway death of Pennsylvania State Trooper

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Penn. – A Massachusetts trucker is facing multiple charges after allegedly crashing into and killing a state trooper in Schuylkill County on Wednesday morning.

As reported by WFMZ-TV, Michael Bon, 33, of Brockton, Massachusetts, has been charged with homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, obedience to traffic control device, driving on roadways laned for traffic – prohibitions against changing lanes, duty of driver in relation to emergency response area, careless driving – unintentional death, and reckless driving, according to court documents.

He was reportedly arraigned Wednesday night and is being held on $700,000 bail, and is due for a preliminary hearing on July 16.

Investigators said Trooper Michael Pahira was inspecting a tractor-trailer along Interstate 81 in Cass Township, Schuylkill County around 7 a.m. Wednesday when police said another tractor-trailer left the road, hitting Pahira’s truck, then him and the tractor-trailer that was being inspected.

“As it continued along that left side, it struck the trooper who was standing near that truck and continued with the trooper under the truck for quite some distance down the road,” said Acting State Police Commissioner Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens.

Investigators said the two tractor-trailers caught on fire, with Pahira being stuck at the front end of one. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but could not be revived.

“These men and women put on this uniform every day and go out and do this work to keep us safe and sometimes they don’t come home,” said Governor Shapiro.

Pahira was a native of Schuylkill County, and first enlisted in the PSP in January of 2007. He was assigned to Troop L, Frackville, as a motor carrier inspector.

“The man died a hero. He was an outstanding Trooper, an excellent motor carrier,” said Lieutenant Colonel Bivens.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday released a statement saying his heart goes out to the friends and family of Trooper Pahira, going on to say in part:

“It is critical to be alert while driving and move over when you see police lights. That’s not only the law, it’s critical for the safety of officers and drivers.”

The driver of the tractor-trailer that was hit was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Pahira was 44 years old, and is the 106th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to die in the line of duty, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The investigation is ongoing.