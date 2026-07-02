Enforcement operation in New Mexico puts nearly 40 CMVs out of service

A Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) enforcement operation in New Mexico yieled some substantial results recently.

The New Mexico State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Bureau normally conducts border enforcement operations across Districts 4 and 12.

According to a news release issued recently, from June 22 through June 26, 2026, Strike Team Officers and Transportation Inspectors worked together conducting saturation patrols and temporary inspection sites along Interstate 10 at mile marker 111, as well as State Roads 11 and 136.

Police say the operation focused on improving commercial motor vehicle safety, ensuring compliance, and addressing illegal activity involving CMVs traveling on New Mexico roadways.

Officers and inspectors reportedly conducted:

• 1,036 Commercial Vehicle Safety Inspections

• 525 Border Enforcement Inspections

• 68 Cargo Checks

• 1,482 Portable Weights conducted

As a result of the operation:

• 39 Vehicles placed Out of Service

• 46 Drivers placed Out of Service

• 224 Moving Violation citations issued

• 7 Equipment Violation citations issued

“These proactive operations are an important part of keeping New Mexico’s highways safe for everyone,” the release stated. “We appreciate the hard work and commitment of our Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Bureau in protecting our roads and communities.”