Tanker crash kills 2, injures 8 in Wyoming

NATRONA COUNTY, Wyo. — Two Colorado residents are dead, and four other people are hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in Natrona County, Wyoming.

According to a release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on June 26 at approximately 1:52 p.m.

That is when Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) troopers were alerted to a multi-vehicle crash at mile-marker 58 of US 20-26, roughly 55 miles west of Casper.

WHP’s release stated that troopers arrived to find a 2024 Western Star tanker combination westbound on 20-26 when the driver failed to stop for queued traffic waiting to enter a one-lane construction zone.

After failing to stop, the tanker struck seven other vehicles: a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado, 2026 Toyota Highlander, 2007 Toyota 4Runner, 2014 Subaru Outback, 2011 Chevrolet Camaro, 2022 Ram 1500, and a 2018 Chevrolet Impala.

The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet Silverado, identified as James Cox, 74, and Susan Cox, 69, both of Golden, Colorado, died at the scene.

Two passengers in the Toyota Highlander, a three-year-old juvenile and an adult male were both taken by helicopter to Wyoming Medical Center. A one-year-old juvenile and an adult female who were also in the Highlander were taken by ground ambulance to Wyoming Medical Center where they were treated and released.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota 4Runner, an adult female and an adult male, were taken by ambulance to Wyoming Medical Center where they were hospitalized.

Two other people were transported by ground ambulance to Wyoming Medical Center where they were treated and released. Seven others, including the driver of the tanker, were not injured.

WHP stated that the crash is still under investigation and charges are “still pending.”

This crash marks the number of Wyoming road fatalities at 57 in 2026, compared to 53 in 2025 and 50 in 2024.