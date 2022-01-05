Trucker killed after being impaled by load of steel beams

EL CAJON, Calif. — The driver of a semi hauling large beams on a flatbed died Tuesday afternoon after one of the beams crashed through the cab and impaled them.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the blue, single-cab Peterbilt stopped in the number one lane of Interstate 8 just before 3 p.m. in East County.
The driver was not named, and there were no other vehicles involved in the incident. CHP didn’t say what made the load shift, and the investigation is ongoing.
