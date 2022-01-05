TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Trucker killed after being impaled by load of steel beams

By The Trucker News Staff -
The driver of this semi was killed on Tuesday when the load shifted and struck the cab. (Courtesy: NBC San Diego)

EL CAJON, Calif. — The driver of a semi hauling large beams on a flatbed died Tuesday afternoon after one of the beams crashed through the cab and impaled them.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the blue, single-cab Peterbilt stopped in the number one lane of Interstate 8 just before 3 p.m. in East County.

The driver was not named, and there were no other vehicles involved in the incident. CHP didn’t say what made the load shift, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
