Trucker survives after ice crashes through windshield in Pennsylvania

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A truck driver from Northeast Pennsylvania says he is lucky to be alive after a chunk of ice smashed through his windshield.

Dashcam video captured the incident posted by WPVI in Philadelphia shows ice crashing through the windshield while traveling on Route 78 to Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The truck driver Josh Keating told ABC affiliate WNEP that it all happened in split second.

Keating was able to safely pull over and call for help after the ice crashed through the glass.

“I had an angel with me,” he said. “The only thing I got was cuts and bruises basically on my hands because when it came through, I put my hand up to kind of catch the glass.”

In Pennsylvania, a driver has 24 hours after snow stops to clean the vehicle of any snow or ice.

Officials say if someone is injured or killed because of ice coming loose, fines can range from $200 to $1,500.