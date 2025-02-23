TheTrucker.com
Trucker survives after ice crashes through windshield in Pennsylvania

By Bruce Guthrie -
Video shows ice crash through trucker Josh Keating's windshield while on Route 78 to Allentown, Pennsylvania. (COURTESY OF WPVI)

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A truck driver from  Northeast Pennsylvania says he is lucky to be alive  after a chunk of ice smashed through his windshield.

Dashcam video captured the incident posted by WPVI in Philadelphia shows ice crashing through the windshield while traveling on Route 78 to Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The truck driver Josh Keating told ABC affiliate WNEP that it all happened in split second.

Keating was able to safely pull over and call for help after the ice crashed through the glass.

“I had an angel with me,” he said. “The only thing I got was cuts and bruises basically on my hands because when it came through, I put my hand up to kind of catch the glass.”

In Pennsylvania, a driver has 24 hours after snow stops to clean the vehicle of any snow or ice.

Officials say if someone is injured or killed because of ice coming loose, fines can range from $200 to $1,500.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

