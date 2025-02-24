TheTrucker.com
Business

LMTA reveals 2025 Louisiana Fleet Safety Award winners

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  Business   >   LMTA reveals 2025 Louisiana Fleet Safety Award winners
Reading Time: 2 minutes
LMTA reveals 2025 Louisiana Fleet Safety Award winners
Safety on the road: Louisiana's top fleets recognized by LMTA Foundation.

BATON ROUGE, La.  The LMTA Foundation, in partnership with Great West Casualty Company, is naming 18 division winners in the 2025 Louisiana Fleet Safety Awards.

“The LMTA Foundation is proud to shine a spotlight on these companies and their commitment to safety,” said Renee Amar, executive director. “Their dedication to improving highway safety sets a high standard for the industry and makes a real difference on Louisiana’s and the nation’s roads.”

Carrier Excellence

According to a LMTA press release, the awards stress the importance of safety, recognize professionalism and focus on the principles behind safe driving programs, according to the LMTA.

The top winning companies in each category based on mileage and cargo had the lowest accident frequency ratios per million miles annually. All companies will be recognized during the Truck Safety Awards on Mar. 1 at the L’Auberge Hotel Baton Rouge. Awards for Most Improved and the overall President’s Award will be announced during the banquet, with all fleet category winners being considered.

2025 Louisiana Fleet Safety Awards Winners 

1st place: FreedomTrucks of America

1st place: Newman Transport

1st place: Occidental Chemical Corporation

2nd place: O’Nealgas, Inc.

1,000,000-3,000,000: Tank/Hazardous Materials

1st place: Hercules Transport, Inc.

2nd place: Texas Transeastern

3,000,000-6,000,000: Tank/Hazardous Materials

1st place: Ergon Trucking Inc.

6,000,000-9,000,000: Tank/Hazardous Materials

1st place: Dupre’ Logistics

Under 1 million: Misc.

1st place: Occidental Chemical Corporation

1st place: Sabel Steel

2nd place: River City Ready Mix

9,000,000-12,000,000 miles: Misc.

1st place: Dupre’ Logistics

1,000,000-3,000,000 million: General Commodities Truckload

1st place: New South Express

12,000,000-20,000,000: General Commodities Truckload

1st place: C&S Wholesale Service Inc.

2nd place: Walmart Transportation

1,000,000-3,000,000: General Commodities LTL

1st place: Martin Brower

9,000,000-12,000,000: General Commodities LTL

1st place: Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc

Under 1 million: Household Goods

1st place: American Moving and Storage

Under 1 million: Heavy Haulers

1st place: RedGuard

1,000,000-3,000,000: Heavy Haulers

1st place: D & J Construction

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE