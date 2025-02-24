LMTA reveals 2025 Louisiana Fleet Safety Award winners

BATON ROUGE, La. — The LMTA Foundation, in partnership with Great West Casualty Company, is naming 18 division winners in the 2025 Louisiana Fleet Safety Awards.

“The LMTA Foundation is proud to shine a spotlight on these companies and their commitment to safety,” said Renee Amar, executive director. “Their dedication to improving highway safety sets a high standard for the industry and makes a real difference on Louisiana’s and the nation’s roads.”

Carrier Excellence

According to a LMTA press release, the awards stress the importance of safety, recognize professionalism and focus on the principles behind safe driving programs, according to the LMTA.

The top winning companies in each category based on mileage and cargo had the lowest accident frequency ratios per million miles annually. All companies will be recognized during the Truck Safety Awards on Mar. 1 at the L’Auberge Hotel Baton Rouge. Awards for Most Improved and the overall President’s Award will be announced during the banquet, with all fleet category winners being considered.

2025 Louisiana Fleet Safety Awards Winners