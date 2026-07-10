Trucker tests nearly 7 times over legal BAC limit, facing DUI charges in Arizona

PHOENIX, Ariz. – An erratic 18-wheeler resulted in a DUI in Arizona after the driver tested nearly seven times over the legal blood alcohol limit

Arizona Highway Patrol State Troopers stated in a press release that on July 2, troopers responded to calls about a commercial vehicle driving erratically headed southbound on Interstate 10. Police say the truck swerved across lanes and failed to yield when stopped and nearly struck another Trooper’s patrol vehicle.

The vehicle eventually yielded near Elliot Road.

Troopers say when they initially spoke with the driver, multiple signs of impairment were observed, including confusion and an odor of alcohol on his breath. Field sobriety tests confirmed the driver was impaired, and a preliminary breath test revealed a .227 BAC. The driver was arrested for DUI and taken into custody. A vehicle inventory incident to the arrest revealed bottles of red wine and a water bottle that wine had been poured into.

“Drinking and driving in a regular passenger car is already dangerous,” AZDPS said in a statement. “Drinking and driving a massive vehicle infinitely increases the risk of life-threatening collisions. Make the smart choice to leave the drinking out of the cab and off duty and help keep our communities safe.”