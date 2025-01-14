Trucking industry expresses strong support for Zeldin to lead EPA

WASHINGTON – In advance of the confirmation hearing of former Representative Lee Zeldin to serve as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, American Trucking Associations President & CEO Chris Spear sent a letter to the Senate Environment & Public Works Committee to express strong support for his nomination.
“While representing New York’s 1st Congressional district, Rep. Zeldin brought a commonsense mindset to the House of Representatives,” Spear said in the letter. “He listened to advocates on all sides of environmental issues and worked with his colleagues as part of the Climate Solutions Caucus and Conservative Climate Caucus on proactive, constructive and results-driven approaches to key issues. This dedication to collaboration is exactly what is needed from an EPA Administrator.”
According to an ATA press release, by supporting EPA’s Greenhouse Gas Phase 1 & 2 regulations, participating in EPA’s voluntary SmartWay program, and other collaborative efforts, America’s trucking industry has made tremendous strides to reduce emissions. In fact, it would take 60 of today’s trucks to emit what just one truck did in 1988. Rather than building on this successful partnership, however, EPA has in recent years set the trucking industry up for failure by imposing unworkable mandates on unrealistic timelines.
“America’s truckers deserve an EPA leader who will work productively with industry to set federal emissions standards that are achievable and do not risk disrupting our supply chains,” Spear said. “Unfortunately, the current EPA failed to meet those thresholds and instead consistently conceded its federal responsibilities to the California Air Resources Board, creating a patchwork of state mandates and timelines for emissions reduction and forced electrification of heavy-duty trucking. We believe that under Rep. Zeldin’s leadership, the EPA can restore common sense to environmental policies, providing a national roadmap that is both ambitious and achievable.”
Rep. Zeldin’s hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 15. The ATA is calling for the EPW members to report his nomination out of the committee favorably so that the full Senate can confirm him soon after President-elect Trump is sworn into office
Trucking industry expresses strong support for Zeldin to lead EPA
