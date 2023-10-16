Trucking leaders recognized for improving industry’s image

AUSTIN, Texas — The American Trucking Associations (ATA) has honored five individuals and organizations for their commitment to improving the image of the trucking industry with the 2023 Mike Russell Trucking Image Award.

“This award celebrates companies, organizations and individuals who use innovation and creativity to generate positive awareness of trucking,” said Sarah Rajtik, ATA executive vice president of human resources, operations and industry affairs. “The winners this year have worked alongside ATA to raise the public’s perception of trucking, and we thank them for their dedication to our shared mission.”

First awarded in 2007, the Mike Russell Trucking Image Award is given to an individual, motor carrier, trucking organization and industry supplier who each demonstrate excellence in illustrating the industry’s essentiality, professionalism and commitment to safety on and off the highways. The award is sponsored by Great West Casualty Company.This year’s winners are:

• Bob Bramwell, professional truck driver, ABF Freight Systems Inc.

• Florida Trucking Association.

• Idaho Trucking Association.

• Rob Phillips, founder & CEO, Phillips Industries.

• Total Transportation of Mississippi.

“The trucking industry is the backbone of our economy and plays a crucial role in not only maintaining, but also supporting, overall economic growth and the demands that come with it. Whether it be for food, vaccines, building supplies, electronics or the oil needed to fuel our vehicles, we depend on the industry each day,” said Great West Casualty Company Senior Vice President Steve Ponder. “Unfortunately, many take for granted the dedicated unsung heroes who work tirelessly with professionalism and safety to deliver the essential goods we depend on. Thanks to the companies honored today, we are working to shift their mindset to a positive one. Each one has made an impact on the positive image of the trucking industry, and we encourage them to keep sharing our story.”