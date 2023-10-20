Truckload Carriers Association now accepting nominations for drivers of the year

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) is accepting nominations for its Professional Drivers of the Year awards through Dec. 8.

The awards program, which was revamped last year with a name change and increased cash prizes, celebrates five drivers with a winning prize of $20,000 per driver, along with recognition at TCA events and publications throughout the year, a news release stated.

Nominees are expected to show a commitment to safety, demonstrate leadership on and off the road, and contribute meaningfully to the success of their companies or to the industry.

Drivers must be nominated and employed by a TCA carrier member.

“We are thrilled with the success of the revamped TCA Professional Drivers of the Year awards program. We are proud to shine a spotlight on our industry’s incredible truck drivers who not only tirelessly deliver goods and keep our economy moving, but they also make amazing contributions within their communities and at home,” said TCA President Jim Ward. “We also extend our heartfelt appreciation to Love’s and Cummins for their support, which has been instrumental in making this program possible throughout the years.”

José Samperio, vice president and general manager of the North American On-Highway Business for Cummins Inc., said he is proud to be a part of this program.

“Many truckers are responsible for more than just safely transporting the goods we rely upon in our daily lives,” Samperio said. “When they aren’t logging miles, they are also responsible for community involvement, peer leadership, and improving their respective company cultures. Cummins is honored to continue to support the TCA Professional Driver of the Year program that rewards those drivers who go above and beyond to make a positive difference in the world around them.”

Jon Archard, Love’s Travel Stops’ vice president of fleet sales, said that his business always strives to make life on the road a little easier for professional truck drivers.

“These underappreciated heroes impact each and every one of us as they perform one of our country’s most demanding and important jobs,” Archard said. “We are honored, once again, to recognize those drivers who set the highest standard for the industry mile after mile.”

Applications to nominate a driver are now open and will run through Dec. 8, 2023. To submit a nomination, visit www.tcaprofessionaldriversoftheyear.com. Winners will be recognized during TCA’s Annual Convention in Nashville, Tennessee, from March 23 to 26, 2024.