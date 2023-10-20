Penkse’s Sarah Smith named Women In Trucking Association’s vice chair

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) has announced a newly-appointed vice chair, Sarah Smith of Penske Transportation Solutions.

In addition to this volunteer role, Smith is also the senior vice president of human resources for Penske, where she leads teams that are responsible for corporate and field human resources and diversity and inclusion, according to a news release.

“We are extremely pleased to have Sarah in this leadership role as she brings a depth of experience that will be invaluable to the association,” said Jennifer Hedrick, president and CEO of WIT.

In her new role, Smith will join forces with WIT’s officers, board of directors and staff to further the association’s mission of encouraging women to join the transportation industry, minimizing the obstacles they will face and showcasing their accomplishments in the industry.

“It’s an honor to hold a leadership position on the Women In Trucking Board of Directors,” Smith said. “Women In Trucking is the leading organization supporting women in transportation and encouraging more to join our strong industry. To contribute to that mission is professionally and personally rewarding to me. I believe that there is a tremendous opportunity for women in trucking and that my association with WIT demonstrates Penske’s commitment to diversity and inclusion for our association. I look forward to the impactful work that lies ahead.”

Throughout her career, Smith has held several roles within Penske, including the director of labor relations position. Smith has also held a position as an attorney at a private practice.