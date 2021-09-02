TruckPark announces partnership with Roady’s

CHICAGO — TruckPark and Roady’s Truck Stops announced on Thursday a new partnership to offer Roady’s members parking using TruckPark’s on-demand app.

TruckPark is a Chicago-based company that uses technology to help truckers find spaces for their rigs.

“This agreement is aimed to significantly address the national shortage of parking for long-haul truckers,” said Anthony Petitte, CEO of TruckPark. “Our goal from the beginning has been to offer safe, secure and easily accessible parking solutions to truck drivers. Partnering with Roady’s will enable us to help make truck drivers’ lives easier and less stressful.”

“Each year more than 10,000,000 truckers and travelers visit a Roady’s facility and purchase over a billion gallons of fuel across more than 300 retail locations,” said Scott Rhinehart of Roady’s Truck Stops. “With that large platform, Roady’s and our independent truck stops can make a sizable difference in the persistent problem truckers face—finding secure parking when and where they need it.”

Roady’s Truck Stops has locations across 38 states.