Two semi-trucks involved in fatal crash in Oregon

By Dana Guthrie -
One driver is dead and another injured after two semi-trucks crashed on Tuesday in Union County, Ore.

UNION COUNTY, Ore. – The Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a crash involving two semi-trucks, each towing 53-foot box trailers, on Interstate 84 near milepost 268 in Union County on Tuesday

According to an OSP press release, the preliminary investigation indicated that a yellow Volvo semi-truck operated by Abdiwasa Abdullahi Alinur, 27, of Portland was traveling eastbound on I-84 when it struck the rear end of a gray Kenworth semi-truck operated by Illia Kodzhebash, 45, of Kent, Wash. After striking the Kenworth, the Volvo crossed the travel lanes and overturned in the median.

Alinur was ejected from the vehicle and declared deceased at the scene. Kodzhebash was not injured and remained at the scene.

The highway was impacted for approximately four hours for the on-scene investigation.

Oregon State Police was assisted by the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Union County Fire and Rescue, and the Oregon Department of Transportation. This is an on-going investigation.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

