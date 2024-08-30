Love’s celebrates professional drivers throughout September

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla.– Love’s Travel Stops is extending the National Truck Driver Appreciation Week celebrations with exclusive offers throughout September. All month, professional drivers can visit Love’s locations to redeem offers through Love’s loyalty program, My Love Rewards, and on the Love’s Connect App.
“Love’s is thankful for drivers year-round and to further recognize their immense contributions, Love’s has curated deals during Driver Appreciation Month, starting on Sept. 1.,” the company said in a media release. “My Love Rewards members will receive an email with available offers and they can activate mobile deals with a single tap in the special offer email or in the Deals section of the Love’s Connect App.”
- Earn double My Love Rewards points on any in-store merchandise purchase in September by adding the Mobile Deal to your My Love Rewards card.
- Get a Premium Bundle truck wash at the Deluxe Bundle price by adding the Mobile Deal to your My Love Rewards card.
- Free driver appreciation hat with the purchase of three packs of gloves.
- Free Traverse Pro Series hat with the purchase of a Traverse Travel Gear seat cushion or Traverse Pro Series flashlight.
- Weekly discounts on various food items through the My Love Rewards card or Love’s Connect App.
- $10 back in My Love Rewards points on any oil and professional maintenance purchase.
The release also noted that, as always, My Love Rewards provides drivers with free fountain drink refills and showers with any commercial diesel fuel fill of 50 gallons or more. Click here for more information on the My Love Rewards program. Connect your My Love Rewards card to the Love’s Connect App to unlock extra features like mobile pay at the pump and digital barcode to earn and spend points.