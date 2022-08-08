Two truck crash on I-70 leaves one driver dead

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. — A tractor-trailer driver is dead after a fiery crash involving another semi on Interstate 70 in Clark County, Illinois.
Illinois State Police responded to the crash around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday.
WCIA reports that both big rigs were traveling in the same direction on I-70 when the truck driven by Claude Watson, 60, of St. Louis, attempted to pass the other truck driven by Duane Jones of Dayton, Ohio. As Watson attempted to pass, the truck driven by Jones crossed the centerline and collided with Watson.
Both trucks crossed the ditch and traveled through a steel fence.
The truck driven by Watson flipped and landed on the driver’s side. It then caught on fire. Watson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jones stopped upright in a nearby field. He was uninjured but received a ticket for improper lane usage.
