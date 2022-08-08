Nominations open for 2022 Influential Woman in Trucking Award

PLOVER, Wis. — The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) and Daimler Truck North America are seeking nominations for the 2022 Influential Woman in Trucking award.

More than a decade ago, the award was created to honor women in the transportation industry who make or influence key decisions in a corporate, manufacturing, supplier, owner-operator, driver, sales or dealership setting.

Nominees must also have a proven record of responsibility, mentorship, and serve as a role model to other women in the industry.

“Women continue to make their mark in the trucking industry,” Ellen Voie, president and CEO of Women In Trucking, said. “It is a privilege to share their stories and inspire others through this award.”

Nominations will be accepted through September 20 at https://witawards.secure-platform.com/site

The winner will be announced at the WIT Accelerate! Conference & Expo held Nov. 13-16 in Dallas. Each finalist will be asked to serve as a panelist for the Influential Women in Trucking panel discussion on Nov. 15.

“DTNA continues to support this award because we feel strongly about promoting and raising awareness of this industry and the many career paths it creates,” Kary Schaefer, chief engineer of cab systems and entire vehicle engineering at Daimler Truck North America, said. “Especially now more than ever, we want to highlight trucking in these unprecedented times. This award highlights the exceptional female leaders that help shape our industry and we want to show our support and continue to foster diversification in the workplace.”

Past recipients of the Influential Woman in Trucking award include:

2021 – Lily Ley, vice president and chief information officer, PACCAR.

2020 – Kristy Knichel, president of Knichel Logistics, and Jodie Teuton, co-founder of Kenworth of Louisiana.

2019 – Ruth Lopez, director, transportation management, Ryder System, Inc.

2018 – Angela Eliacostas, founder and CEO, AGT Global Logistics.

2017 – Daphne Jefferson, principal and executive coach, Jefferson Consulting Group, LLC (former deputy administrator, FMCSA).

2016 – Ramona Hood, president and CEO, FedEx Custom Critical.

2015 – Kari Rihm, president, Rihm Kenworth.

2014 – Marcia Taylor, CEO, Bennett International Group.

2013 – Rebecca Brewster, president & COO, American Transportation Research Institute.

2012 – Joyce Brenny, president, Brenny Transportation, Inc./Brenny Specialized, Inc.

2011 – Rochelle Bartholomew, CEO, CalArk International.