UDOT moves Utah bridge to shift traffic

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) crews slid a 1.1-million-pound bridge on Interstate 15 in Cedar City on the night of July 13.
UDOT says this project is unique because the bridge they’re sliding has been used as both the northbound and southbound bridge in the last year.
“We built a center bridge in between two I-15 bridges so we could shift traffic onto that bridge while demolishing the old ones and rebuilding the northbound bridge,” UDOT said in a post on its webpage. “Now, that center bridge is officially the southbound bridge.”
A time-lapse video provided by UDOT shows the process.
