UPS driver robbed, tied up inside trailer

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a UPS truck driver was robbed at gunpoint, tied up and left inside the semi’s trailer Monday morning in the city’s northwest district while several people looted cargo.
Police said the incident happened at around 3:30 a.m. near Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Bankhead Court.
While the truck was stopped at a traffic light, an armed person got into the cab and forced the driver to travel a short distance, police said.
Once there, a group of people reportedly tied the driver up and placed them in the trailer after stealing packages.
The driver was not injured. Police are still investigating the incident, and no arrests have been made, according to WSBTV.
