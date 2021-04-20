US Border Patrol agents discover nearly 150 people locked in commercial tractor-trailer

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
111
CBP Laredo April 16
On April 16, agents with the U.S. Border Patrol stopped a human-smuggling attempt in which 149 undocumented migrants were locked in a tractor-trailer. The migrants, along with the truck driver, were arrested pending further investigation. (Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Interstate 35 checkpoint north of Laredo, Texas, last week stopped a human-smuggling attempt involving a commercial truck.

The incident occurred April 16, when a commercial tractor-trailer, driven by a U.S. citizen, approached the checkpoint. A nonintrusive scan of the trailer revealed multiple anomalies. Agents opened the sealed cargo area of the tractor-trailer and discovered a total of 149 undocumented individuals locked inside. None were wearing personal protective equipment (PPE); all were medically screened and provided PPE.

The undocumented individuals were determined to be in the U.S. illegally from the countries of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Venezuela, El Salvador, Peru and Ecuador. All 149 people, along with the truck driver, were all placed under arrest pending further investigation by Special Agents of Homeland Security Investigations. The U.S. Border Patrol seized both the tractor and trailer.

For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR