US diesel averages see increase across nation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The average price for a gallon of diesel in the U.S. is up to $3.899 per gallon as of Feb. 5, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). That’s an increase from Jan. 29’s average of $3.867 and Jan. 22’s $3.838 per gallon.
The only area that saw a decrease in the average price is in the Lower Atlantic region, where the price dropped to $3.929 from $3.949 on Jan. 29, according to the EIA.
The highest price is found in California at $5.121 per gallon, while the lowest is in the Rocky Mountain region at $3.650 per gallon.
