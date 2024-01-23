US diesel averages trending down

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Average U.S. diesel prices are down in the latest numbers provided by the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
As of Jan. 22, the price sat at $3.838 per gallon, down from $3.863 per gallon on Jan. 15.
Average prices are down all around the nation, with the lowest prices in the Gulf Coast region at $3.584 per gallon, according to the EIA.
The highest prices are in California at $5.092 per gallon.
In the Midwest, drivers are paying $3.704 per gallon on average, while in the Rocky Mountains, the price sits at $4.696 on average.
