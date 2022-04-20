Veteran Carriers donates $20K to Georgia tornado victims

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Veteran Carriers, a Savannah trucking company owned by retired U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party’s veterans (TACP) Cliff White and Rob Cooch, recently donated $20,000 worth of VISA gift cards, food and checks to Bryan County Family Connections and God’s Pit Crew to help victims from an early April tornado that struck the Pembroke/Bryan County, Georgia area.

“On April 5, at approximately 5:10 p.m., an EF-3-plus tornado that was roughly half-a-mile wide hit the north end of Bryan County. Twenty-two homes were completely destroyed, 23 homes were majorly affected and 59 homes have minor damages. The countryside is ravaged. With the help of Richmond Hill Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, the City of Pembroke and surrounding communities and local businesses, we are in the process of clearing land and aiding our residents,” said Bryan County Public Relations Officer Deputy Jennifer Fleming.

White described those hit by the tornado as his neighbors.

“Seeing the devastation caused to residents that may not have insurance prompted us to act,” he said. “They need immediate help. Whether it’s gas for tractors, moving all the trees, feeding volunteers, buying food and handing out VISA gift cards — we wanted to help our neighbors. It’s a blessing to give back to my community, that’s what life is all about, utilizing your network for good. Everyone has their struggles – their ups and downs, being able to make it a little easier for our Bryan County neighbors is the least we can do.”

On April 14, Veterans Carriers set up a food station at the Homestead, Georgia, community to feed first responders and volunteers. They also delivered fresh, hot meals to surrounding households and went door to door to hand out VISA gift cards to anyone in need.

A $3,000 check was presented to the God’s Pit Crew, a non-profit disaster relief organization that cuts trees, rebuilds homes and delivers relief aid all over the world. Meanwhile, a $7000 check was given to Bryan County Family Connections, a community collaborative dedicated to improving the quality of life in Bryan County.

Founded three years ago and now with more than 30 of their 105 employees being military veterans, Veteran Carriers’ White and Cooch host two annual fundraisers for the TCAP: a car show and a golf tournament.

TACP is a small group in the Air Force with 1,500 members that align with the Army echelon, from a conventional echelon to the Rangers to Special Forces. Veteran Carriers is a veteran-owned and operated company based in Savannah, Georgia, adjacent to the largest container terminal in North America.

Operating with over 100 trucks, Veterans Carriers specializes in intermodal/drayage shipping and storage.

Established in 2017, Veterans Carriers can transport containers to and from port, rail ramps or shipping docks and deliver the goods with the capacity to serve all the lower 48 states. The company is proud of the veterans they employ, their annual car show, Trucking for a Cause fundraiser to benefit TACP families and Feed a Trucker Campaign. Visit www.veterancarriers.com for more information.