Video shows 18-wheeler striking ambulance on scene of another accident in Prince George’s County, Maryland

By The Trucker News Staff -
Reading Time: < 1 minute
This screenshot from a dashcam shows the moment just after an 18-wheeler struck a Prince George's County, Md., ambulance. (Courtesy: Prince George's County Fire Department)

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. — Harrowing video from the Prince George’s County Fire Department (PGCFD) shows the moment a tractor-trailer smashes into an ambulance that was on the scene of another accident.

According to a Twitter post from PGCFD, the incident happened at around 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, along Interstate 495.

The fire department said two firefighters were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries and have since been released from the hospital.

“Slow Down and Move Over! It’s the law and our safety depends on your actions,” the PGCFD Twitter post concluded.

 

 

