Video shows 18-wheeler striking ambulance on scene of another accident in Prince George’s County, Maryland

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. — Harrowing video from the Prince George’s County Fire Department (PGCFD) shows the moment a tractor-trailer smashes into an ambulance that was on the scene of another accident.
According to a Twitter post from PGCFD, the incident happened at around 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, along Interstate 495.
The fire department said two firefighters were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries and have since been released from the hospital.
Video from 6/15 Beltway incident where PGFD PA 821 was struck by a tractor trailer that plowed through an accident. 2 firefighters suffered minor injuries and were treated and released from the hospital. Slow Down and Move Over! It’s the law and our safety depends on your actions pic.twitter.com/EYdR2OzHc2
— Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) June 17, 2023
