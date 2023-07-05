Wagner Logistics makes special delivery for kids with mobility challenges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — LEARN Science & Math Club (LEARN), a non-profit organization based in Kansas City, Missouri, gave away more than 60 customized electric cars and assistive devices for kids with mobility limitations during its annual Geeks for Kids Delivery Day Celebration.

Long-time partner and sponsor, Wagner Logistics (Wagner), a supply chain management provider, used its specialized handling skills to transport and deliver the vehicles for the kids on June 3, according to a news release.

“Sixty-four kids will receive cars from us this spring. Fifty-two of the kids received their vehicle during the annual Geeks for Kids Delivery Day Celebration,” said Rebecca Kidwell, president of LEARN Science & Math Club. “We will deliver cars to the remaining kids who are either too ill to travel or live in other parts of the U.S. and cannot travel here to pick up their vehicle.”

LEARN’s annual Geeks for Kids Delivery Day Celebration is the result of volunteers from local colleges, businesses and the community devoting their time, skills and resources to customize electric vehicles to help children with mobility limitations move from place-to-place in a cool, tricked-out car, instead of relying on wheelchairs and family assistance, according to the news release.

LEARN officials say that receiving the gift of new-found mobility increases confidence, provides a sense of independence for the vehicle recipients and their families, while empowering each child to play and explore life on their own.

“The ability and opportunity to help deliver independent mobility to these children is an honor and gives Wagner the opportunity to support our community in additional ways,” said Brian Smith, CEO of Wagner Logistics. “The work that all of LEARN’s Geeks for Kids volunteers achieve is amazing and it helps so many families prepare their children for a brighter future.”

In the U.S., more than 500,000 kids under age five have mobility challenges. Lack of access to movement support devices often results in social, intellectual and physical deprivation. LEARN’s Geeks for Kids volunteers build cars that help kids develop and make friends.

“Without sponsors and volunteers for our organization, like Wagner, we wouldn’t be able to help these children,” Kidwell said. “Wagner has been an invaluable sponsor, providing transportation that allows us to get our cars and other assistive devices to our kids on Delivery Day for three years.”

Children with mobility challenges pose alongside LEARN Science & Math Club members as they enjoy their new battery-powered vehicles, which were delivered by Wagner Logistics. (Courtesy: Wagner Logistics)