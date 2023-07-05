11 Arkansas professional drivers and technicians qualify for national titles

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Trucking Association hosted its annual trucking championship in Rogers on June 23-24.

The 2023 Arkansas Trucking Championship ended with 11 professional drivers and technicians (nine drivers and two techs) qualifying to compete for national titles after winning the top prizes in their respective categories.

The competitions allowed 152 top drivers and 46 top technicians, and their families and friends, in the state to gather and demonstrate their safety knowledge and skills.

Over the two-day event, drivers, who had been accident-free for the past year, competed in a pre-trip inspection, a written exam, and a hands-on obstacle course. Technicians competed in two tracks: truck and trailer.

“Collectively, the drivers at the 2023 Arkansas Trucking Championship account for more than 241 million safe-driving miles and the technicians ensured those trucks could continue traveling safely down our highways,” said Shannon Newton, president of Arkansas Trucking Association. “Every single man and woman who qualified to compete at the Arkansas Trucking Championship should be congratulated for their commitment to safety, professionalism, and serving our communities.”

The following professional truck drivers will go on to represent Arkansas in their respective classes at the National Truck Driving Competition on Aug. 16-19 in Columbus, Ohio.

Loren Hatfield (Maumelle) of ABF Freight, 2023 Arkansas Truck Driving Championship Grand Champion and 4 Axle Class Winner.

Chaunce Umfleet (Lonoke) of FedEx Express, 3 Axle winner.

Phillip Gaganis of J.B. Hunt Transport, Rookie, 5 Axle winner .

Gary Mars (Fayetteville) of Walmart Transportation, Flatbed winner.

Keith Alderson (Greenwood) of Walmart Transportation, Sleeper winner.

Brian Figgins (Lowell) of FedEx Ground. Step Van winner.

Jessie King (Little Rock) of FedEx Freight, Straight Truck winner.

Bret McBain (Bella Vista) of Walmart Transportation, Tank winner.

Jose Ara (Texarkana) of Old Dominion Freight Line, Twins winner.

The technicians who won are:

Anthony Nunez of UPS was crowned the Truck Technician Grand Champion. Nunez was a top-two finisher in three of 14 stations.

Christopher Terifay, also of UPS, was named Grand Champion. Terifay also took home first-place trophies in three of nine stations and was named Rookie of the Year across both the Truck and Trailer tracks.

Their combined scores helped garner the Team Award for UPS. In September 2023, Nunez and Terifay will represent Arkansas in the National Technician Skills Competition, SuperTech 2023, in Cleveland.

“Each year, we look forward to hosting the Arkansas Trucking Championship, giving drivers and technicians a platform to demonstrate the knowledge and skills which enable commercial vehicles to safely deliver to our communities,” Newton said. “This year we were happy to see a lot of first-time participants competing alongside their peers who’ve competed – and even won – dozens of times. The Arkansas Trucking Championship is an opportunity for the entire trucking community to gather and celebrate these professionals who proudly and faithfully represent their companies and our industry. I look forward to cheering on Loren, Anthony, Christopher, and the rest of Team Arkansas at their national competitions.”

The following companies have made substantial financial contributions in support of our industry’s technicians and drivers: ABF Freight; FedEx Freight; Frito Lay Transportation; J.B. Hunt Transport; MHC; PAM Transport; Rush Truck Centers; Stallion Transportation Group; Tyson Foods; Utility Tri-State; W&B Service Company; Walmart Transportation and Visit Rogers. Their support allows for a top-notch competition to celebrate highway safety.