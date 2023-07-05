Average US diesel prices drop as nation celebrates Independence Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Average U.S. diesel prices showed downward movement across the nation leading up to the July 4 holiday, according to the latest statistics from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
As of July 3, the average cost per gallon for diesel was $3.767, down from $3.801 per gallon on June 26 and $3.815 on June 19. The July 3 rate marks the lowest diesel prices have been, on average, since Jan. 17, 2022.
The only place with increases was California, which saw average prices rise from $4.751 on June 26 to $4.762 on July 3, according to the EIA.
The lowest prices can be found along the Gulf Coast at $3.468 per gallon.
Some economists are pointing to China’s sagging economy — they are using much less oil than predicted — as a reason for lower prices at the pump.
