Average US diesel prices drop as nation celebrates Independence Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Average U.S. diesel prices showed downward movement across the nation leading up to the July 4 holiday, according to the latest statistics from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

As of July 3, the average cost per gallon for diesel was $3.767, down from $3.801 per gallon on June 26 and $3.815 on June 19. The July 3 rate marks the lowest diesel prices have been, on average, since Jan. 17, 2022.

The only place with increases was California, which saw average prices rise from $4.751 on June 26 to $4.762 on July 3, according to the EIA.

The lowest prices can be found along the Gulf Coast at $3.468 per gallon.

Some economists are pointing to China’s sagging economy — they are using much less oil than predicted — as a reason for lower prices at the pump.