Washington State addressing trucker parking, restroom breaks in new legislation

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Finding a safe place to park and locating clean, comfortable restrooms are two of the highest priorities for any professional truck driver out on the road.

In Washington State, officials are working to address both.

The Washington Trucking Associations (WTA) and the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) are supporting legislation pending before the Washington State Legislature that would provide a tax incentive to the private sector to construct new truck parking spaces (HB 1657) and give truck drivers more access to restrooms at retail establishments and port facilities throughout the state (HB 1706).

WTA and OOIDA contend the legislation would create new trucking parking capacity and give truck drivers more access to restrooms and running water, two issues that have plagued the trucking industry for decades.

“Carriers and drivers need more places to park and use the restroom,” said Sheri Call, WTA president and CEO.

“It’s really that simple. These are critical pieces to the supply chain puzzle that need to be addressed. We applaud Representatives Dan Griffey (HB 1657) and Mike Sells (HB 1706) for their leadership on these issues. These are among several proposals this session aimed at support for the trucking industry and there are many more we hope to see rise to the top as the session progresses,”

HB 1657 and HB 1706 are at early stages in the legislative process, but OOIDA and WTA officials say they are hopeful that these bills will eventually pass and be signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee later this year.

“There’s a long way to go in the legislative process, but we’re going to do everything we can to get the job done,” said Mike Matousek, OOIDA director of state legislative affairs.

“Grassroots activism is a key part of this effort, so hopefully carriers and drivers that live in Washington will call their lawmakers in support of both bills. Also, a big thanks to WTA for their collaboration and support,”

HB 1657 has been referred to the House Finance Committee, where it awaits further action. HB 1706 has been referred to the House Transportation Committee.