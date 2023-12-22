Wayne Community College celebrates 12th class of Truck Driver Program graduates

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Wayne Community College (WCC) in Goldsboro, North Carolina, celebrated its 12th graduating class from its Truck Driver Training program on Thursday, Dec. 14.

Students who partake in the trucking program are taught about the industry and skills needed and tested through written and behind-the-wheel exams to ensure they have obtained the right knowledge and skills to successfully and safely operate commercial vehicles for their careers.

The 14 graduates, appearing in alphabetical order hometown, include: Dunn

Delano A. Blaizes Four Oaks

Braxton D. Ennis



Goldsboro

Luis A. Guevara Pantoja

Victor Gutierrez Herrera

Stevie L. Mitts

Xavier E. Newsome

Carlton R. Sutton

Fernando Trejo-Zamarripa

Malik M. Williams La Grange

Juan Castaneda Torres



Pikeville

Alonza E. Barnes

Evan J. Trent Snow Hill

Hilario Aguilar

Nicole S. Cannon

Graduates received a Class A Commercial Driver’s License, DOT 380 certificate, and WCC Workforce Continuing Education certificate.

After receiving enormous amounts of requests from local businesses and industries that needed transportation for their products, the college decided to add the trucking program to its curriculum. It also helped to see that in a list of high-demand trade professions, trucking is always listed in the top three.

“We are proud to be able to provide qualified truck drivers to our employers who rely on transportation to distribute their goods and services,” said WCC’s Vice President of Workforce Continuing Education Services and Community Engagement, Renita Dawson.

During the Dec. 14 ceremony, one of the graduates, Delano Blasizes, reflected on his time in the program.

“I wasn’t able to come up with just one moment that I enjoyed the most about class because there isn’t one moment that I honestly won’t cherish,” he shared.

He also spoke fondly of his instructors and the classes.

According to WWC, graduates of the trucking program can expect to earn an estimated annual salary of $40,000 to $60,000 in the first year of their career, by working with an established company. Employment is available to them at all levels, industries, agencies, and self-employment.

To inspire and encourage the newest graduates, WCC invited Alumna Cortney Kelly, who is a part of the 5th graduating class, to speak at the ceremony. “It’s life-changing,” she said of her trucking career. She then congratulated the new graduates and said to them that what they had accomplished was not an easy task and that they should never give up.

For those interested in the trucking program at WCC or just want more information, the next Truck Driver Training evening course will run from Jan. 9–Apr. 18, 2024. Classes will be held at the College from 6–10 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 7 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturdays. The next-day course for the program will run from Feb. 5–Mar. 29, 2024. Classes will be held at the College from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

You can visit https://www.waynecc.edu/truck to view the list of requirements to enroll in the program. You can also contact WCC Workforce and Community Service Programs Coordinator, Lisa Newkirk, by email at [email protected] or by phone at (919) 739-6931.