Werner honored as a 2024 VETS Indexes 5 Star Employer

OMAHA, Neb. — Werner Enterprises has received a VETS Indexes 5 Star Employer designation in the 2024 VETS Indexes Employer Awards.

The award recognizes Werner’s commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing and supporting veterans and the military-connected community, according to a news release.

Werner earned designation as a VETS Indexes 4 Star Employer for the past three years, with 2024 marking the first year in the 5 Star category.

VETS Indexes provides a social and corporate governance impact via those public companies that support the hiring and professional development of our military veterans.

“At Werner, we deeply appreciate the invaluable contributions veterans and military-connected individuals bring to our workforce,” said Werner’s Chairman and CEO Derek Leathers. “Being recognized as a VETS Indexes 5 Star Employer reaffirms our ongoing commitment to supporting and empowering these heroes as they transition into civilian life and pursue fulfilling careers in transportation and logistics.”

This year, a record number of organizations submitted surveys for the VETS Indexes Employer Awards. VETS Indexes recognized organizations across the following award levels: 5 Star Employer, 4 Star Employer, 3 Star Employer and Recognized Employer. Only those demonstrating a strong commitment to veterans, members of the National Guard and Reserves, and military spouses were recognized.

With approximately 20% of its workforce as veterans, Werner offers programs and benefits tailored toward the military community.

Some of these initiatives include a Military Skills Test Waiver Program, Skillbridge/Career Skills Program, VA Educational Benefits, Operation Freedom Fleet, ‘WEVets’ Veteran Resource Group and Deployment Support.

“The extraordinary efforts of Werner in hiring, retaining and supporting veterans and the military-connected community have earned the organization one of our highest awards,” said George Altman, president of VETS Indexes. “Competition for the VETS Indexes Employer Awards was tougher than ever in 2024, as a record number of organizations participated. Even with hundreds of employers in the running, the veteran’s programs at Werner stood out from the rest.”

Participating organizations included companies large and small, government agencies and departments, nonprofit groups, colleges and universities.

For more information and to view the full list of recipients, click here.