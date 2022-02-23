Winter storm to batter much of the US Wednesday, Thursday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A winter storm is increasing its grasp on the U.S., bringing below freezing temperatures and wintry weather into the deep south. Travel is also becoming treacherous in many areas.

The storm will affect a huge part of the nation, from out of the Rockies and into the Midwest and Northeast through the end of the week, according to the Weather Channel. Winter weather alerts have been issued by the National Weather Service along many portions of the country.

The Weather Channel said that icy or snowy travel will impact areas from northern and central Texas into Oklahoma, northern and central Arkansas, central and southern Missouri, and the lower Ohio valley through the nighttime hours on Wednesday.

“Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories extend from the higher elevations of California into the southern and central Rockies, Southern Plains, Ozarks and Mississippi Valley,” the channel reported. “The warnings include Dallas-Ft. Worth, Oklahoma City, Little Rock and St. Louis.”

On Thursday the storm will move out of the Southern Rockies, bringing a variety of winter hazards from the Southern Plains through the Ohio Valley Wednesday through Thursday night and the

Northeast/Mid-Atlantic Thursday night through Friday, according to the NWS.

“Damaging ice accumulations across the Ozarks up to 0.50 inches leading to power outages and tree damage are possible,” the NWS reported. “This ice is within a swath of notable accumulations of freezing rain and sleet expected from North Texas through the Mid-Mississippi Valley. Overnight Thursday, heavy snow will develop over parts of the Middle Mississippi Valley into the Great Lakes.”

Winter storm watches have also been posted all the way to upstate New York to much of New England, including Boston, Hartford, Albany and Portland, Maine.

“As the system moves to the Central Appalachians/Mid-Atlantic on Friday morning, heavy snow will develop over parts of the Northeast into Southern New England,” the NWS warned. “Widespread amounts greater than 6 inches are likely. Another rain/freezing rain area is likely from the Eastern Ohio Valley through the Central Appalachians. Significant ice accumulations are possible across south-central Pennsylvania and western Maryland.”