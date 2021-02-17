Winter weather, power outages force closures of many national-chain truck stops

Winter weather continues to blast much of the U.S., resulting in hazardous driving conditions, as well as power and water outages. The following is a current list of national-chain truck stops whose operations have been affected by the winter storms on Wednesday, Feb. 17, as of 11:30 a.m. Central Standard Time.
Love’s Travel Centers
Temporary Closures (complete facility)
- Speedco 922 in Greenwood, Louisiana
Power Outages
- Love’s 31 in Elk City, Oklahoma
- Love’s 50 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma
- Love’s 217 in Denton, Texas
- Love’s 229 in Panhandle, Texas
- Love’s 234 in Katy, Texas
- Love’s 264 in Luling, Texas
- Love’s 269 in Wichita Falls, Texas
- Love’s 270 in Ranger, Texas
- Love’s 273 in Weatherford, Texas
- Love’s 283 in Rockwall, Texas
- Love’s 297 in Edna, Texas
- Love’s 315 in Houston, Texas
- Love’s 378 in Ripley, West Virginia
- Love’s 401 in Baytown, Texas
- Love’s 471 in Natalia, Texas
- Love’s 475 in Sweetwater, Texas
- Love’s 609 in Denton, Texas
- Love’s 662 in Quanah, Texas
- Love’s 700 in Sonora, Texas
- Love’s 721 in Alma, Texas
- Love’s 738 in Sulphur Springs, Texas
- Love’s 767 in Brownsville, Texas
- Speedco 901 in Amarillo, Texas
- Speedco 902 in Aurora, Oregon
- Speedco 904 in Baytown, Texas
- Speedco 924 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
- Speedco 927 in Irving, Texas
- Microtel Inn & Suites (Love’s-owned hotel) in Sweetwater, Texas
Diesel Outages
- Love’s 209 in Greenwood, Louisiana
- Love’s 216 in Midlothian, Texas
- Love’s 243 in Lake Charles, Louisiana
- Love’s 309 in Aurora, Nebraska
- Love’s 403 in Binghamton, New York
- Love’s 455 in Ellis, Kansas
- Love’s 464 in Comfort, Texas
- Love’s 484 in Weimar, Texas
- Love’s 644 in Burlington, Colorado
- Love’s 653 in Eads, Colorado
- Love’s 676 in Syracuse, Nebraska
- Love’s 692 in Chanute, Kansas
- Love’s 700 in Sonora, Texas
Gas Outages
- Love’s 38 in Lamar, Colorado
- Love’s 243 in Lake Charles, Louisiana
- Love’s 542 in Fort Stockton, Texas
- Love’s 676 in Syracuse, Nebraska
- Love’s 739 in Donna, Texas
Restaurant Closures
- Love’s 234 in Katy, Texas
- Love’s 238 in Shepherdsville, Kentucky
- Love’s 242 in San Antonio, Texas
- Love’s 283 in Rockwall, Texas
- Love’s 284 in Edinburg, Texas
- Love’s 289 in Minden, Louisiana
- Love’s 299 in Anna, Texas
- Love’s 303 in Waddy, Kentucky
- Love’s 331 in Hutchins, Texas
- Love’s 362 in Vinton, Louisiana
This list is subject to change. For current location statuses, click here.
Pilot Flying J
Store Operations:
The following Pilot Flying J locations are closed due to power outages.
- #375 Houston, Texas
- #488 Cotulla, Texas
- #553 Stockton, Texas
- #568 Von Ormy, Texas
- #573 Hempstead, Texas
- #738 Tye, Texas
- #1028 Buffalo, Texas
- #1057 Pasadena, Texas
- #1059 Schulenburg, Texas
- #1134 Orla, Texas
- #1145 Midland, Texas
- #1161 Odessa, Texas
- #3807 Mesquite, Texas
Supply Conditions:
Pilot Flying J’s supply and transportation teams are working hard to ensure that product remains available at travel center locations. Currently, deliveries are NOT scheduled at the following locations:
- #507 Jarrell, Texas
- #432 Robinson, Texas
- #1006 Junction, Texas
- #1023 Lufkin, Texas
- #606 Texarkana, Arkansas
- #157 Sulphur Springs, Texas
- #1247 New Boston, Texas
- #199 Haughton, Louisiana
- #1140 Rhome, Texas
- #665 Greenwood, Louisiana
- #551 Cisco, Texas
- #741 Wichita Falls, Texas
- #118 Benton, Arkansas
- #1118 Clovis, New Mexico
- #705Sayre, Oklahoma
- #492 Caddo Valley, Arkansas
- #367 Caddo Mills, Texas
- #261 Winona, Mississippi
- #1299 Henrietta, Texas
- #335 Rayville, Louisiana
- #460 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- #429 West Memphis, Arkansas
This list is subject to change. For current location statuses, click here.
Travel Centers of America and Petro
Alabama
- Popeyes and Taco Bell are closed at TA Tuscaloosa.
- Popeyes is closed at TA Lincoln.
- Popeyes and Iron Skillet are closed at Petro Bucksville.
Louisiana
- There is no water at TA Tallulah.
- There is no water at TA Lafayette.
- There is no water at TA Greenwood.
- There is no water at Petro Shreveport.
Mississippi
- Country Pride at TA Meridian is closed.
Oklahoma
- Diesel pumps are down at TA Sayre.
Tennessee
- TA Truck Service at TA Franklin is closed. Please use Petro Kingston Springs, I-40, Exit 188, as an alternative site.
- Charleys at TA Nashville is closed.
- Burger King and Popeyes at TA Antioch are closed.
- Country Pride and Subway at TA Denmark are closed.
Texas (Please note: most Texas cities are experiencing rolling blackouts.)
- TA New Braunfels is closed. Please use TA San Antonio, I-10, Exit 583, as an alternative site.
- TA Bernardo is closed.
- TA Rockwall is closed.
- There is no water at Petro Beaumont.
- There is no water at TA Ganado.
- There is no water at TA Baytown.
- There is no water at Petro Pearsall.
- There is no water at TA Big Spring. Please use TA Sweetwater, I-20, Exit 242, as an alternative site for showers and restrooms.
- There is no water and regular gas is down at Petro Pearsall.
- There is no water in the TA Truck Service area at TA Denton.
- There is no water in the TA Truck Service area at TA Laredo.
- Diesel pumps are down and there is no water at TA San Antonio.
- Diesel pumps are down and there is no water at Petro San Antonio
- Diesel pumps are down at Petro Carl’s Corner, and the site is effected by planned power outages.
- Diesel pumps are down at TA Terrell. Pizza Hut is also closed.
- Diesel pumps are down at TA Dallas South.
- Regular gas is down at Petro Weatherford.
Other
- TA Porter South in Indiana, at I-94, Exit 22B, is open Mon-Fri 6 a.m.-10 p.m. and is closed on weekends. Subway is closed. Please visit TA Porter right across the street when TA Porter South is unavailable.
- Please use these alternate routes to get to Petro Jacksonin Mississippi. I-20 eastbound/ I-55 northbound exit 45A is closed.
- Traveling I-20 eastbound: Take exit 42B Ellis Ave. Drive north to Hwy 80. Turn right (east) onto Hwy 80. Drive to S. Gallatin St. And turn right (south). Follow to 970 I-20 W. Frontage Rd.
- Traveling I-55 northbound: Take exit 92C, Terry Road. Turn right (north) onto Terry Road. Drive to Hwy 80 and turn right (east). Drive to S. Gallatin St. And turn right (south). Follow to 970 I-20 W. Frontage Rd.
This list is subject to change. For current location statuses, click here.