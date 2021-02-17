Ryan Tune of Patoka, Illinois wanted to order a new truck back in 2015, but before he could, he found a 2016 Peterbilt 389 for sale on a lot — was exactly what he planned to order.

Before the truck was delivered, Ryan had already purchased the 14-inch stainless steel visor and super-low half-fenders ready to mount, which accent the metallic black and chrome color scheme. Then came an air cleaner, cab and sleeper light bars, and more chrome.

With a 550 horsepower Cummins ISX engine and a 13-speed transmission, the truck became part of the fleet at the family business, which was founded by Ryan’s great-grandfather in 1945.

If you have a rig you’d like to profile here on the Cat Scale Rig of the Week, send us a video at [email protected].