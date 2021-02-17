Ryan Tune of Patoka, Illinois wanted to order a new truck back in 2015, but before he could, he found a 2016 Peterbilt 389 for sale on a lot — was exactly what he planned to order.

Before the truck was delivered, Ryan had already purchased the 14-inch stainless steel visor and super-low half-fenders ready to mount, which accent the metallic black and chrome color scheme. Then came an air cleaner, cab and sleeper light bars, and more chrome.

With a 550 horsepower Cummins ISX engine and a 13-speed transmission, the truck became part of the fleet at the family business, which was founded by Ryan’s great-grandfather in 1945.

If you have a rig you’d like to profile here on the Cat Scale Rig of the Week, send us a video at [email protected].

For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here