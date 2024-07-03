Wisconsin State Patrol partners with Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association to elevate focus on safe driving 

WISCONSIN – Wisconsin State Patrol troopers will have a higher vantage point to spot dangerous driving behaviors in July thanks to a partnership with the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association.

“Drivers need to pay attention on the road, especially around large trucks and buses,” said Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan said. “Commercial motor vehicles have large blind spots, limited maneuverability and require longer distances to stop. All motorists have to work together to prevent crashes.”

Troopers will be riding along with semi-truck and bus drivers to enforce traffic laws from an elevated point of view during the annual Trooper in a Truck enforcement and education initiative. The program, designed to reduce the number of crashes and injuries involving commercial motor vehicles (CMVs), will take place on highways across the state from July 8 through July 12.

In the past five years, Wisconsin has averaged about 7,000 crashes involving large trucks every year. In 2023, 70 people died in those incidents. Distracted driving contributes to many crashes and is a growing safety concern in Wisconsin.

Trooper in a Truck focuses on stopping distracted driving. When an officer identifies a violation from the truck or bus, they will radio patrol cars in the area for appropriate enforcement action. They will also be on the lookout for other dangerous driving behaviors like speeding, reckless driving and following too close.

“This is the third year we are teaming up with the Wisconsin State Patrol to prevent dangerous driving through the Trooper in a Truck program,” said Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association Safety Programs Coordinator, Kim Conradt. “We’re grateful for the wonderful partnerships that make this initiative successful.”

Trooper in a Truck is part of Operation Safe Driver Week, a nationwide awareness and enforcement initiative aimed at improving driving behaviors of passenger vehicle and CMV drivers.

Drivers can expect to see Trooper in a Truck enforcement in the following areas:

July 8: Hudson

July 9: Waukesha

July 10: Madison

July 11: Green Bay

July 12: Wausau

State Patrol troopers and inspectors work regularly to enforce traffic laws to reduce crashes involving CMVs, including enforcement details in areas with safety challenges. During this detail, officers will be on high alert for any dangerous driving occurring in the vicinity of the CMV.