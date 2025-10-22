Woman dead in New York crash with semi truck

BREWSTER, NY — One woman is dead after a crash in New York on Tuesday.
New York State Police at Brewster say it responded to a report of a serious motor vehicle crash on State Route 312 in the town of Southeast at around 7:46 a.m.
Police say a preliminary investigation determined that a Honda CRV operated by Eleana S. Silk, 74, of Carmel, New York, was traveling eastbound when it crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a 2023 Freightliner operated by Richard G. Medina, 57, of New Fairfield, Connecticut.
Silk was pronounced deceased at the scene. Medina was not injured.
