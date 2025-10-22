Bridge damage discovered on Interstate 75 in Atlanta

MORROW, Ga. — Early Wednesday morning drivers were heavily delayed on Interstate 75 after a section of the highway was closed down after discovery of bridge damage.

All northbound lanes of I-75 in Morrow were shut down until further notice after damage was discovered on the bridge over Meadowbrook Lane early Wednesday morning.

Clayton County Police Department and Morrow police were controlling traffic near I-75 North and Mount Zion Boulevard as repairs get underway.

The interstate reopened around 7:30 a.m., after being closed for about three and a half hours while inspectors examined damage to a bridge overpass north of Mt. Zion Boulevard.

Georgia Department of Transportation spokesperson Natalie Dale reported that two right lanes will remain closed for at least another two to three hours as crews continue to assess the structure.

GDOT says additional repairs will be needed later, but the immediate inspection work has been completed, allowing partial traffic flow to resume.