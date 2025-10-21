SEFL promotes Matt Edwards to managerial role

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Southeastern Freight Lines (SEFL) is promoting Matt Edwards to service center manager in Rocky Mount, N.C.

“Since joining the Southeastern team 12 years ago, Matt has consistently leveraged our core values to foster a positive culture, build strong relationships with associates and customers and deliver exceptional results,” said Matt Bowen, regional vice president of operations, SEFL “We are eager to witness how Matt’s dynamic leadership will continue driving success across our operations in Rocky Mount.”

Matt Edwards

Edwards started his career at the Columbia service center in South Carolina as a part-time freight handler. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including:

Management trainee.

Outbound supervisor.

Inbound supervisor.

Pickup and delivery supervisor.

He most recently, assistant service center manager in Augusta, S.C..

Edwards and his wife, Tate, along with their two children, Wyatt and Carson, are excited to relocate to Rocky Mount and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.