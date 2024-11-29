TheTrucker.com
Woman killed in crash with semi in Iowa

By Bruce Guthrie -
BONDURANT, Iowa — According to a report from KCCI out of Des Moines, Iowa, a portion of a central Iowa highway was closed for several hours Wednesday following a fatality involving an SUV and a semi-trailer carrying pigs.

a spokesperson with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office told the television station that the driver of the SUV, an adult female, was killed in the crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 65/NE Hubbell Avenue and NE 112th Street, about six miles north of Bondurant. It happened around 11:40 a.m.

The woman has not yet been publicly identified.

Northbound lanes of 65 were closed for several hours in the area, but reopened around 3 p.m.

Capt. Ryan Evans, of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, said the semi-truck and livestock trailer overturned in the crash. It’s unclear how many pigs were in the trailer and if any were killed.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

