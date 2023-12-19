Women In Trucking seeking 2024 Driver of the Year nominations

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) is seeking nominations for the annual Women In Trucking Driver of the Year award sponsored by Walmart.

The fifth annual award recognizes exceptional female professional drivers who lead the industry in safety standards while actively working to enhance the public image of the trucking industry, according to a news release.

“At Walmart, we value creating a diverse and inclusive work environment,” said Fernando Cortes, Walmart’s senior vice president of transportation. “That’s why we’re committed to uplifting women in the transportation industry. We’re delighted and honored to be sponsoring the Driver of the Year award once again, in partnership with Women In Trucking. Our female drivers are an indispensable part of our transportation team. By shining a spotlight on amazing achievements of female drivers, we’re hoping to inspire more women to embark on a career in trucking.”

The application is open to any female driver who has demonstrated safety on the road and a positive contribution to the trucking industry and their community.

“It’s a joy to celebrate and honor drivers each year through the Women In Trucking Driver of the Year award. Recognizing the value that female drivers bring to the trucking profession is a key mission of WIT and we’re pleased to showcase their stories year after year,” said Jennifer Hedrick, WIT president and CEO.

The finalists and overall winner will be recognized at the 2024 Salute to Women Behind the Wheel event on Friday, March 22. at the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Kentucky.

The winner will be chosen based on her safety record, positive community contributions and impact on the public image of the trucking industry.

She will receive a plaque, a commemorative ring and more.

Nomination forms can be submitted at Driver of the Year Award (womenintrucking.org). Nominations are due Jan. 29, 2024.