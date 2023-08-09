TheTrucker.com
Wreck leaves SUV wedged between big rig, Philadelphia city bus

By The Trucker News Staff -
Wreck leaves SUV wedged between big rig, Philadelphia city bus
The driver of this SUV suffered a medical issue, causing them to wreck between a Philadelphia city bus and a tractor-trailer on Aug. 8, 2023. (Courtesy: KYW Newsradio)

PHILADELPHIA — A wild wreck on Aug. 8 on the streets of West Philadelphia left an SUV sandwiched between a tractor-trailer and a city bus.

According to a report from KYW Newsradio, the multi-vehicle crash happened on West Chester Pine in Haverford Township/West Philadelphia.

Four injuries were reported.

Police said an SUV driver, who was suffering from a medical issue, crossed into oncoming traffic, struck two cars, then became wedged between the bus and big rig.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff

