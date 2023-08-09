Wreck leaves SUV wedged between big rig, Philadelphia city bus

PHILADELPHIA — A wild wreck on Aug. 8 on the streets of West Philadelphia left an SUV sandwiched between a tractor-trailer and a city bus.
According to a report from KYW Newsradio, the multi-vehicle crash happened on West Chester Pine in Haverford Township/West Philadelphia.
Four injuries were reported.
Police said an SUV driver, who was suffering from a medical issue, crossed into oncoming traffic, struck two cars, then became wedged between the bus and big rig.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.