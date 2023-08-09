Fire claims big rig along Oklahoma interstate

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) reports that there were no injuries in a tractor-trailer fire on Aug. 8 along Interstate 35 northbound at the Interstate 44 junction.
According to an OHP posting on X (formerly Twitter), the truck blew a tire, which caused the fire.
The rig and its trailer were a total loss.
