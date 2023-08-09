TheTrucker.com
Fire claims big rig along Oklahoma interstate

By The Trucker News Staff -
The driver of this 18-wheeler is OK after a blown tire caused a fire that destroyed their rig. (Courtesy: Oklahoma Highway Patrol)

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) reports that there were no injuries in a tractor-trailer fire on Aug. 8 along Interstate 35 northbound at the Interstate 44 junction.

According to an OHP posting on X (formerly Twitter), the truck blew a tire, which caused the fire.

The rig and its trailer were a total loss.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

