Wrong-way driver causes crash on I-90 in Idaho

POST FALLS, Idaho – There were no deaths in a crash involving a minivan and a semi truck.

According to the Idaho State Police (ISP), at about 2:30 a.m. on August 14, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near milepost 5, on the Spokane Street overpass.

Authorities say a maroon Dodge Caravan, driven by a 62-year-old man from Spokane Valley, Washington, was traveling east in the westbound lanes of I-90 while a semi-truck hauling cars, driven by a 55-year-old man from Pennsylvania, was headed westbound.

The vehicles met on top of the Spokane Street overpass at milepost 5. The semi driver saw the Dodge approaching and swerved to avoid a head-on collision. The Dodge sideswiped the semi, rupturing one of its fuel tanks and spilling diesel onto the roadway. The semi came to a stop, blocking both westbound lanes and caught fire. The Dodge came to rest about 50 yards from the point of impact.

Kootenai County Fire and Rescue extinguished the fire, saving the trailer, though the semi itself was a total loss.

The Caravan driver was transported by ground ambulance to Kootenai Health with minor injuries. The semi driver, his wife, and their adult son were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by ISP. It is unknown at this time whether impaired driving was a contributing factor.

Westbound I-90 was closed at Spokane Street for several hours while crews cleared the scene.