Fleetworthy scores big with 3rd Drivewyze by Fleetworthy patent

ALBANY, N.Y. — Fleetworthy has secured its third patent for its Drivewyze by Fleetworthy weigh station bypass service.

The newly awarded Patent 12,327,434 highlights Fleetworthy’s ongoing commitment to advancing fleet technology and represents Fleetworthy’s 22nd patent overall.

“Patents validate our leadership in innovation and protect our intellectual property,” said Shay Demmons, CPO, Fleetworthy. “Securing patents enables us to confidently advance our technology, providing foundational innovations that tangibly benefit our customers. This latest patent underscores our deep culture of innovation at Fleetworthy.”

Pioneering Features

Patent 12,327,434 covers several pioneering features, including dual-mode logic that allows fleets to manage both weigh station bypass and toll payments through Bestpass by Fleetworthy. Additionally, the patent highlights user-selectable privacy controls, customizable notification formats, and an enhanced interface that allows drivers to easily review past notifications and bypass decisions.

“When Drivewyze by Fleetworthy weigh station bypass first launched, it significantly disrupted traditional bypass methods,” Demmons said. “Our patented cloud-based solution leverages cellular networks, embedding transponder-like functionality directly into ELDs and mobile devices. This eliminates the need for additional hardware and streamlines bypass activation.”

Drivewyze by Fleetworthy

Since its introduction, Drivewyze by Fleetworthy has further enhanced its technology by integrating proactive, in-cab safety alerts that inform drivers of upcoming hazards, such as high rollover areas, sudden slowdowns, low-clearance bridges and high-citation zones for speeding, according to a company press release.

“It’s an exciting time at Fleetworthy as we continue to grow and innovate across our product portfolio,” Demmons said. “Our talented product team consistently delivers groundbreaking solutions. Securing patents is integral to our innovation strategy and reinforces Fleetworthy’s industry leadership.”

Innovation as a Constant Focus

“Fleetworthy continues to advance its technology suite with innovation at the core,” Fleetworthy said. “The latest patent reinforces leadership in foundational technologies and accelerates AI integration across its solutions. These capabilities power intelligent automation and contextual decision-making, giving fleets smarter tools to enhance safety, maintain compliance and operate at peak efficiency.”