Wrong-way driver fleeing police on Los Angeles freeway crashes, climbs onto hood of semi

LOS ANGELES — The driver of a white van led police on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash involving multiple vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, according to reports from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

A report from FOX11 Los Angeles indicates the LAPD received a call at 4:22 a.m. Friday, May 17, saying a woman driving white van, driven by a woman, ramming into a patrol car in Venice. The chase began around 4:50 a.m. after the suspect refused to stop for police.

Two LAPD officers injured in the initial crash were taken to an area hospital and are said to be in stable condition.

Authorities pursued the suspect as she traveled north on the 405 Freeway. Reports say the suspect was driving erratically in an attempt to evade police officers, eventually making a U-turn and driving in the wrong direction on the freeway.

The chase ended when the driver crashed full speed into multiple vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, near the Wilshire Boulevard exit. She then exited the vehicle, climbed onto the roof of the van and onto the hood of the truck before being taken into custody.

No further information is available at this time.