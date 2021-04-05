Wynona Judd to headline ‘Highway to Hope’ virtual concert for St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund (SCF) announced that country music singer Wynonna Judd will headline the organization’s first ever virtual benefit concert “Highway to Hope,” which is scheduled for Sunday, May 16.

SCF is a truck driver charity that helps over-the-road and regional semi-truck drivers and their families when an illness or injury has caused them to be out of work. Judd will be joined by other country music artists who have been supportive of the trucking industry in the past, including John Schneider, Billy Dean, Lindsay Lawler and Heath Sanders. The event will be hosted by a familiar face — or voice — in the trucking industry: Radio Nemo host Jimmy Mac.

“The first-ever Highway to Hope benefit concert will be a fun virtual event bringing our industry together, at a time when we are far apart, to raise support for SCF and our highway heroes with amazing artists that want to give back to this industry,” said Shannon Currier, director of philanthropy and development for SCF.

Judd has multiple Billboard Music Awards to her name. She got her start in the music business in the 1980s alongside her mother, Naomi Judd, as part of the country music duo The Judds. Her latest EP, “Recollections,” was released in October 2020. In 2007, Judd was honored with a star on the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee.

Actor and musician John Schneider, known for his role as Bo Duke on “Dukes of Hazard” television show in the 1980s, recently released an album titled “Truck On” that salutes the American truck driver. Proceeds from sale of the album and single track of the same name will also benefit the SCF.

Billy Dean was born in the small town of Quincy, Florida, and started his music career at the age of 8, singing with his father’s band The Country Rocks. After touring the Gulf Coast circuit in his late teens and early twenties, Billy’s first big break came in 1988 when he won Best Male Vocalist on “Star Search.” His success on the show led to signing with Capitol Records and the release of his debut album “Young Man” in 1990.

“A Red River Girl,” Lindsay Lawler was born in Oklahoma and raised in Texas. A radio producer and host, Lawler moved to Los Angeles in the early 2000s to continue on-air radio work and tour with her rock band. She has spent the past 14 years as a singer and songwriter in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a top performer downtown on Broadway. She formed a partnership in 2011 with the Truckload Carriers Association and toured as the national spokesperson for the association’s Highway Angel program, performing free concerts for truck drivers across the country.

Heath Sanders is an Arkansas natural gas-worker-turned-songwriter whose realness informs the music he crafts. After he posted a cover of Chris Stapleton’s “Either Way” in early 2018, he became an overnight viral sensation in the nation’s Midwest region. Drawing upon a lifetime of early mornings and long days, Heath emerges as the new voice of folks who identify with hard work and have the sore backs and tired feet to show for it. His debut single “Old School’s In” is part of a four-song collection called “Common Ground.”

Tickets for the livestream event are available for $20 on the SCF website at livestream.truckersfund.org, which will also be the site for the livestream.

A portion of the proceeds from the concert will go directly to SCF to support truck drivers in need. Donations can be made during the live event, scheduled for Sunday, May 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. central time. Individual ticket purchasers in the U.S. will receive a free CD from the National Association of Small Trucking Companies’ (NASTC) Grand O Trucking Show.