Arkansas Trucking Association praises news of rising driver pay

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Trucking Association is heralding recent news from the American Trucking Associations (ATA) about rising driver pay rates.

“We are committed to creating better jobs for our drivers, and that includes offering pay that reflects the value of the work they do,” John Culp, president of North Little Rock-based Maverick USA and member of the Arkansas Trucking Association’s board of directors, said. “If we want to attract the best candidates to our industry, we have to be willing to pay for it in terms of actual wages and other benefits.”

The 2022 ATA Driver Compensation Study found the median truckload driver earned more than $69,000 in 2021 — an 18% increase from the previous survey.

More than 90% of truckload fleets raised pay in 2021, with the average increase hitting 10.9%, according to the ATA.

In the less-than-truckload sector, every fleet surveyed raised pay in 2021, with the median wage hitting $73,000.

While the median salary for a driver at a private fleet remained stagnant at $85,000, sign-on and referral bonuses increased across the board, the ATA study noted.

“Increasing drivers’ wages is good for our industry and for our state,” Arkansas Trucking Association President Shannon Newton said. “Trucking is a huge employer nationwide, but in particular in Arkansas, where it provides one in ten jobs. Higher wages help demonstrate how essential drivers are to delivering our way of life, and by offering more competitive pay, we showcase the incredible career opportunities to be found in trucking.”

Fleets with more than 135,000 employee drivers, along with nearly 20,000 independent contractors, were asked about their compensation, including pay rates, bonuses and benefits for the 2022 survey.

The full 2022 ATA Driver Compensation Study is available for purchase at ATABusinessSolutions.com.