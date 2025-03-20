TheTrucker.com
Arkansas Trucking Association applauds cargo theft legislation

By Dana Guthrie -
Arkansas trucking industry hails cargo theft bill.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Trucking Association (ATA) is commending the Arkansas Legislature for passing a comprehensive package of bills targeting organized retail crime, including Act 322, which significantly strengthens penalties for cargo theft across the state.

“The industry saw unprecedented levels of cargo theft last year, up 27% from the previous year and a 1,500% increase since 2001,” said Shannon Newton, president, ATA. “These laws demonstrate that Arkansas lawmakers understand the economic threat organized retail crime and cargo theft pose to our industry and all consumers. The success of this organized retail crime package demonstrates what can be achieved when policymakers, industry stakeholders and officials like Attorney General Griffin work together.

Top Industry Priority

The organized retail crime package, sponsored by Sen. Ben Gilmore (R-Crossett) and Rep. Jeremiah Moore (R-Clarendon) and championed by the Attorney General’s office, addresses a top priority for the trucking industry—cargo theft protection and organized retail crime throughout the entire supply chain. The legislative package garnered strong bipartisan support as it moved through the Legislature, according to an ATA press release.

“By recognizing that organized crime operates throughout the supply chain, from retail stores to transportation networks, this collaboration has produced meaningful legislation that will better protect Arkansas businesses and consumers,” Newton said. “We remain committed to working with our partners to develop practical solutions to the challenges facing our industry.”

Key Provisions of the Organized Retail Crime Package
  • Defined framework for addressing sophisticated retail theft operations (Act 321).
  • Enhanced penalties of up to 10 additional years for organized cargo theft (Act 322).
  • No eligibility for earned release credits on the enhanced portion of sentences for cargo theft (Act 322).
  • Coverage of all commercial freight moving in commerce, including railroads, trucks, and intermodal containers (Act 322).
  • Criminal penalties for gift card fraud schemes based on redemption value (SB302).
  • Immediate implementation due to emergency declaration.

“This comprehensive legislation sends a clear message that organized retail crime and cargo theft will not be tolerated in Arkansas and will be met with serious consequences,” Newton said.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

